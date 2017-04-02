Wanted teen felon crashes near Newport Elks Lodge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager already wanted for a felony is now being held on a large bail in Lincoln County after twice ramming a police cruiser before crashing into parked cars at an Elks Lodge in Newport.

A Lincoln County deputy spotted the teen, Jordan Markus Glickert, passed out in a car in Patterson State Park around 5 a.m. Sunday, officials said. But Glickert took off and sped north on Highway 101.

Newport police joined in, deployed spike strips near South Beach and pursued Glickert inside Newport. That’s where Glickert allegedly rammed the deputy’s car twice and kept going. But he slammed into parked cars near the Elks Lodge on SE John Moore Road and began to run.

Officer caught him quickly and arrested the 18-year-old.

Along with the felony warrant for failing to appear on a meth charge, Glickert now faces charges of attempting to elude, reckless driving, meth possession, hit-and-run, 3rd-degree attempted assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and DUII. His bail was set at $367,500.