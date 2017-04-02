Portland carjacker with distinctive tattoo on the loose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who told a driver she hit him with her car got inside her car, implied he had a weapon, told her to get out and stole the car, Portland police said.

Suspect: a white man, between 5-feet-7 and 5-9, about 160 to 170 pounds with a # tattoo near his left eye

But the 2017 Toyota Corolla broke down near Mount Scott Park. Police officers and a K9 team searched for the suspect — a white man, between 5-feet-7 and 5-9, about 160 to 170 pounds with a tattoo of # near his left eye — but could not find him. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a gray zipped hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

The victim, who was not hurt, called 911 around 10:30 a.m., right after she was forced out of her car around SE Reedway Street and 72nd Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Robbery Detail at 503.823.0412.