Oregon regulators approve mega-dairy despite opposition

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Despite vocal opposition from environmentalists and small farm advocates, Oregon regulators have agreed to permit the state’s second-largest dairy in eastern Oregon.

The East Oregonian reports that The Oregon Department of Agriculture and Department of Environmental Quality on Friday announced that they have issued a wastewater and manure permit for Lost Valley Farm, which plans to add 30,000 cows on 7,288 acres in Morrow County.

The mega-dairy can now start milking cows sometime in the next few weeks.

Oregon regulators received more than 4,200 public comments about Lost Valley’s proposal. Many opponents criticized the effect the dairy would have on air and water quality. Environmental groups argued that the dairy could produce as much waste as a mid-sized city.