ODOT channels James Corden on traffic sign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The dangers of texting and driving are well documented. Stories alerting drivers to the dangers are greeted with nodding heads in agreement — but the problem continues.

The social media people at the Oregon Department of Transportation decided to try a different approach — humor. And it got the attention of “Late Late Show” host James Corden:

This sign in Oregon has blown my mind. And yeah, don't text and drive, just sing baby!!!! X 👊😜 pic.twitter.com/wincC8Wdkg — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 1, 2017

