ODOT channels James Corden on traffic sign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The dangers of texting and driving are well documented. Stories alerting drivers to the dangers are greeted with nodding heads in agreement — but the problem continues.
The social media people at the Oregon Department of Transportation decided to try a different approach — humor. And it got the attention of “Late Late Show” host James Corden:
