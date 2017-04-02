Man found dead in creek after 30th birthday party

MOLALLA, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who hadn’t been seen since his 30th birthday party on Saturday night was found dead in a creek the next day, deputies said.

The man was reported missing from the area of Hwy 211 and S Short Fellows Road in unincorporated Molalla, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews searched the area and found him in a creek near the 18000 block of Hwy 211, deputies said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released the man’s name.

They do not suspect foul play.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.