Don’t Shoot PDX: Police targeting protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man involved in a Portland protest earlier this week was arrested Sunday morning at a local Starbucks, Don’t Shoot PDX group leaders said.

Portland Police Bureau confirmed Philip Stan Schaefer, 45, was taken into custody Sunday without incident, but did not provide any further details.

Don’t Shoot PDX leaders said Schaefer defended a woman from being assaulted during Wednesday’s protest for Quanice Hayes outside of the Portland building.

Schaefer is charged with second-degree robbery and coercion.

Teressa Raiford with Don’t Shoot PDX told KOIN 6 News she feels people who were involved in the protest are being targeted. Now she is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the National Lawyers Guild Lewis and Clark branch.

“We just want to make a plea to the general public, if anybody was a witness to our protest, any engagement of our police or the activity in the Portland building, that they send that video or any statements to the National Lawyers Guild,” Raiford said. “It’s very important to get that video because there was a woman who was assaulted.”

Schaefer is being held on $250,000 bail.

