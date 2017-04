PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found near Dougan Falls Saturday morning.

The body is an adult white man, but he has not yet been identified. Investigators said the cause and manner of his death are still unknown.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office called the death suspicious.

The man’s body was found over an embankment near the Dougal Falls Bridge.

Dougan Falls is about 17 miles northeast of Washougal, Washington.