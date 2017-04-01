SOLVE beach cleanup finds rocking horse, dock

Related Coverage SOLVE volunteers clean up Springwater Corridor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 5000 volunteers cleared more than 56,000 pounds of litter from beaches along the Oregon coast in the 34th annual SOLVE Spring Beach Cleanup.

Maureen Fisher, the CEO of SOLVE, said marine debris is one of the biggest issues on beaches. “Every piece of trash picked up today has a tremendous impact on the health of Oregon’s wildlife and coastal communities,” she said.

The beaches picked up a lot of litter and marine debris from the active and strong winter that hit the Pacific Northwest. Among the items found were ropes, crates, buoys and bottles from other countries — plus an old rocking horse, steel cable, sections from a dock in Manzanita and — not kidding — 40 toothbrushes.

Since 1984, more than 260,000 volunteers have helped SOLVE remove about 3.5 million pounds of debris from the coastline.