Photos: Oregon vs North Carolina in Final Four

Watch live on KOIN 6

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) falls as tries to save the ball during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Oregon, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) —The national semifinal contest between North Carolina and Oregon is underway, with the winner to face Gonzaga in the championship game.

Watch the game on KOIN 6
and through KOIN.com

North Carolina is looking to return to the title game after losing to Villanova on a last-second shot last year. North Carolina has won five national titles, most recently in 2009. Oregon’s only championship was in 1939.

Oregon Ducks in the Final Four