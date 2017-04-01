No foolin’: This stuff all happened on April 1

(AP) — Today is Saturday, April 1, the 91st day of 2017. It’s also April Fool’s Day.

Though friends or family may play tricks on you this day, there is no trickery — nothing fake — about all these events that happened in previous years:

Today’s Birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro is 78. Actress Ali MacGraw is 78. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rudolph Isley is 78. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 69. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is 67. Political commentator Rachel Maddow is 44. Actor David Oyelowo is 41. Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady Antebellum) is 31.

On April 1, 1789, the U.S. House of Representatives held its first full meeting in New York; Frederick Muhlenberg of Pennsylvania was elected the first House speaker.

In 1917, Scott Joplin, “The King of Ragtime Writers,” died at a New York City hospital. Joplin, the composer of “Maple Leaf Rag,” ”The Entertainer,” ”The Easy Winners,” ”Heliotrope Bouquet” and “Solace,” among other ragtime pieces, was believed to have been 49 years old at the time of his death.

In 1924, Adolf Hitler was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch in Munich. (Hitler was released in Dec. 1924; during his time behind bars, he wrote his autobiographical screed, “Mein Kampf.”)

In 1933, Nazi Germany staged a daylong national boycott of Jewish-owned businesses.

In 1945, American forces launched the amphibious invasion of Okinawa during World War II. (U.S. forces succeeded in capturing the Japanese island on June 22.)

In 1954, the United States Air Force Academy was established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

In 1962, the Katherine Anne Porter novel “Ship of Fools,” an allegory about the rise of Nazism in Germany, was published by Little, Brown & Co.

In 1972, the first Major League Baseball players’ strike began; it lasted 12 days.

In 1977, the U.S. Senate followed the example of the House of Representatives by adopting, 86-9, a stringent code of ethics requiring full financial disclosure and limits on outside income.

In 1984, recording star Marvin Gaye was shot to death by his father, Marvin Gay (cq), Sr. in Los Angeles, the day before his 45th birthday. (The elder Gay pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, and received probation.)

In 1987, in his first speech on the AIDS epidemic, President Ronald Reagan told the Philadelphia College of Physicians, “We’ve declared AIDS public health enemy no. 1.”

In 1992, the National Hockey League Players’ Association went on its first-ever strike, which lasted 10 days.