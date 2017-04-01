Gonzaga vs South Carolina has great matchups

Related Coverage Ducks want to be first champ from Pac-12 in 20 years

PHOENIX (AP) — In the first of the national semifinal games Saturday, top-seeded Gonzaga takes on Cinderella South Carolina.

Here’s a look at some of the matchups:

South Carolina’s front court vs. Gonzaga’s bigs

Gonzaga has a massive 1-2 punch up from with Przemek Karnowski and Zach Collins. At 7-foot-1, 300 pounds, Karnowski may be the biggest player in the country. He’s also an adept passer who picks apart double teams and has great footwork for maneuvering in the paint. Collins is an athletic 7-foot freshman who can score inside, outside and may be the best NBA prospect in the Final Four.

South Carolina counters with Maik Kotsar and Chris Silva.

Kotsar is 6-10, but gives up more than 50 pounds to Karnowski. Silva is an inch shorter and more than 75 pounds lighter than Gonzaga’s big man. Keeping those two out of foul trouble while getting help from everyone else will be a big key Saturday.

Gonzaga’s 3-point shooting vs. South Carolina’s perimeter defense

The Gamecocks play defense along the perimeter as if they have six players on the floor. South Carolina is seventh nationally in 3-point defense, holding teams to a tick under 30 percent from the arc and reached the Final Four by holding Florida to 7-of-26 shooting from 3 in the Elite Eight.

Gonzaga is one of the nation’s most efficient offensive teams, but the Zags don’t usually do it with a lot of 3-point shooting.

Gonzaga has scored 807 of its 3,080 points this season (26 percent) on 3-pointers, though it does shoot 37 percent from the arc. The Zags made 12 of 24 3-pointers to beat Xavier in the Elite Eight, but went 12 for 46 in wins over South Dakota State and Northwestern.

Gonzaga likes to work its offense from the inside out, so having an effective inside game could help free up its shooters, like it did in the Xavier game.

Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss vs. Sindarius Thornwell

As individual matchups go, this is a good one.

Williams-Goss is the Zags’ leader, running their offense while scoring on a variety of drives, 3s and step-back jumps. He also an underrated defender — just ask West Virginia’s Jevon Carter, who was unable to get a clean look in the closing seconds of the Sweet 16.

Thornwell has been an unstoppable force in the NCAA Tournament, leading the bracket with 26 points per game while practically carrying the Gamecocks to their first Final Four.

No telling how much they’ll get matched up, but it sure will be fun when they do.