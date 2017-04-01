PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gonzaga fans are already celebrating their big win Saturday and looking toward the NCAA Championship on Monday, April 3.
While many Oregon fans flew off to Pheonix to watch the Ducks take on North Carolina in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, others are flocking together in Portland to watch together.
The McMenamins Mission Theater is hosting a watch party Saturday so fans can enjoy the moment together. This is Oregon’s first trip to the Final Four in 78 years, so fans near and far are pumped up.
Oregon vs North Carolina, 5:49 p.m. Saturday
Fans celebrate Northwest teams in Final Four
