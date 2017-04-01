Blazers at .500 with 6th straight win over Suns

Phoenix Suns center Alex Len grabs a rebound next to Portland Trail Blazers forward Meyers Leonard during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, April 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard scored 31 points and the Portland Trail Blazers continued their late-season push for the playoffs with a sixth straight victory, beating the Phoenix Suns 130-117 on Saturday night.

CJ McCollum added 29 points for Portland, which holds the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Blazers (38-38) led by as many as 25 points and got back to .500 for the first time since they were 12-12 on Dec. 9.

Devin Booker had 31 for the Suns, who lost their 11th straight for the fifth-longest losing streak in franchise history. The Suns were just ahead of the Lakers at the bottom of the Western Conference.

The Blazers were playing their first game without Jusuf Nurkic since announcing that he had fractured right leg and will miss the rest of the regular season.