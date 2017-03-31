Woman accused of stealing prosecutor’s ID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 39-year-old woman in Deschutes County is accused of stealing the identity of a deputy district attorney and criminal impersonation a public servant.

On Thursday, the Oregon Department of Justice filed the charges against Janell D. Welch.

She is accused of one ID theft, computer crime, criminal impersonation, and witness tampering.

According to court records, Welch tried to get a woman to withhold testimony during an official proceeding.

Specific details of the case against Welch have not been disclosed. The Oregon DOJ is prosecuting the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest.