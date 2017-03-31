Washington wolf population continues to grow

SEATTLE (AP) – Wildlife officials say the Washington wolf population is on the rise in the state Department of Fish and Wildlife latest report.

The Seattle Times reported Friday that a wildlife report released March 17 determined that 115 wolves in 20 packs were living in the state in 2016. Wildlife officials have also documented 10 successful breeding pairs using airplanes, remote cameras, tracks and signals from radio collars.

Officials say the state had a net gain of at least 25 wolves in 2016, despite the deaths of 14 who were killed for various reasons. Seven wolves in the Profanity Peak Pack were killed late 2016 after they continue to attack the livestock of northwestern Washington ranchers.

Wolves neared extinction in the 1930 from trapping, poisoning and shooting. The first Washington wolf pack was documented in 2008.