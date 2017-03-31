Video: Puppies pick a winner for Final Four

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some sweet little puppies with no home team loyalty picked the winners for the NCAA Tournament Final Four games.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs face the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday at 3:09 p.m. and the Oregon Ducks will face the North Carolina Tar Heels at 5:49 p.m.

Black Lab puppies Belle and Fleur made their predictions for who will move on the championship on Monday. Belle picked the Tar Heels to take down the Ducks and Fleur says Gonzaga is going to beat South Carolina. Neither puppy picked the Ducks to win, but we’ll see if they’re right on Saturday.

