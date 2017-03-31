Sandy man arrested on child pornography charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Sandy man was arrested Friday on child pornography and enticement charges.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force said the suspect contacted minors in Louisiana and Illinois and undercover officers posing as minors in Texas and Arizona. Investigators said he used the name Brian Johnson and screen name “hottgu,” and email addresses starting with “bigtlarry” and “hotbrian8.”

Larry Lewis Hudson was arrested on 2 counts of child pornography, 1 count of attempted online enticement of a minor, 1 count of transmitting obscene material to a minor and 2 counts of attempt to transmit obscene material to a minor.

Hudson will face a federal judge on April 3.

The FBI asks anyone who may have information about other contact Hudson had with children to contact local police or the Portland division of the FBI at 503.224.4181.