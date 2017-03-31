Recent ICE arrests ‘aggressive, mean-spirited’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rep. Suzanne Bonamici was part of a roundtable discussion Friday morning about legislation to keep schools, health clinics and courthouses open to immigrants without fear of arrest by ICE agents.

Bonamici and her fellow Oregon congressman, Earl Blumenauer, were part of the discussion at PSU that included Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Judge Nan Waller.

Both Bonamici and Blumenauer introduced the “Protecting Sensitive Locations Act” in Congress on Thursday.

“Recent ICE action targeting immigrants has been aggressive and mean-spirited, and it does not improve the safety of our communities,” Bonamici said in a statement. “The Protecting Sensitive Locations Act will keep ICE out of sensitive locations and make sure immigrant families can take their kids to school, go to worship, or seek protective orders and police assistance.”

Blumenauer added people are living in fear and being forced into the shadows. “We’re going to fight to make sure our churches, schools, and courthouses remain safe, welcoming spaces for all members of our community.”

Kafoury said the recent ICE arrests “don’t make us safer. They incite panic.” She said the arrests near the courthouses have had “a devastating effect” on families and on justice.

