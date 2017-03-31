Miscommunication led to NW 23rd explosion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The explosion that destroyed a building on NW 23rd Avenue happened because the company digging into the street had not accurately located the utilities in the area.
The natural gas line that was severed, leading to the gas accumulation and explosion in the basement of 500 NW 23rd Ave. was not marked when the excavator dug into the ground.
Excavators are required to notify the Oregon Utility Notification Center of proposed work so groups like NW Natural can mark their utility lines.
The Oregon Public Utility Commission’s investigation into the explosion found that Loy Clark Pipeline, a contractor for Comcast, requested for utilities to be marked on the south side of NW 23rd, but the excavator actually worked on the north side.
The explosion on October 19 left 8 people injured, including a Portland firefighter, and several businesses unable to operate.
