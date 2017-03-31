Judge Meagan Flynn appointed to Oregon Supreme Court

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown has appointed Judge Meagan Flynn to the Oregon Supreme Court.

Flynn replaces Justice Richard Baldwin, who retired Friday.

The governor said in a statement that Flynn has earned a reputation as a smart and thoughtful judge while serving on the Oregon Court of Appeals and is regarded as fair-minded and compassionate.

Former Gov. John Kitzhaber appointed Flynn to the Appeals Court in November 2014.

She completed her undergraduate studies at Willamette University and went to law school at Gonzaga.

In another judicial move, Brown appointed Xiomara Torres Mattson to fill a vacancy on the Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Torres Mattson has been working as an attorney for the Oregon Department of Justice, representing the state in juvenile dependency cases.