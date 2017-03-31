Ducks gearing up for big game

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOIN) — The countdown is on to the big game!

The Ducks hit the floor on Thursday for the first time since landing on Wednesday for a practice. The players know they have their work cut out for them up against North Carolina but are feeling optimistic.

Watch the games on KOIN 6 and

through KOIN.com

Gonzaga vs South Carolina 3pm Saturday

Oregon vs North Carolina, 549pm Saturday

KOIN 6 News cameras were in the locker room after practice.

“We’ve just got to keep them off the offensive glass and limit them from second chance points because they’re a great offensive, rebounding team,” Guard Tyler Dorsey said.

“You know, don’t sleep on us. As Jordan says, we’re not sweet, but nothing’s sweet about us but we just want to go out there and play loose, play free-minded,” Forward Dillon Brooks said.

As players and fans anxiously await what’s to come on Friday, the party and festivities are underway downtown. Big music acts like Keith Urban, Macklemore and Aerosmith will perform.

Later today, KOIN 6 News will be with CBS Sports cameras to take a look at what goes into setting up the broadcast for the Final Four. Stay tuned!