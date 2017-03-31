Dog, bird die in Aloha house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A house in Aloha was extensively damaged in a fire Friday night.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said firefighters were leaving a medical call when they saw smoke in the distance. The fire on Almond Street was already spreading quickly to the roof when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes and the one person who was home was able to get out safely. The house was damaged by smoke and fire so that person is displaced, TVF&R said.

A pet dog and bird unfortunately died in the fire.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.