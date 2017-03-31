DEQ fines Valet Waste for tossing recycling

Valet Waste is appealing the $13,500 fine

Blue recycling bags in the garbage dumpster at the Deveraux Glen Apartments in Beaverton, May 2016 (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a KOIN 6 News investigation, the State of Oregon fined Valet Waste for throwing away recycling.

The investigation into Valet Waste included video from a couple living at a Beaverton apartment complex taken over a period of several months. The video showed workers putting blue recycling bags in the trash compactor.

Now, the Oregon DEQ levied a $13,500 penalty against Valet Waste “for mixing source-separated recyclable material with solid waste at an apartment complex…known as the Deveraux Glen Apartments.”

DEQ said they issued the fine because “mixing source-separated material with garbage is a violation of Oregon law, and undermines Oregon’s efforts to achieve positive environmental results through recycling.”

The state said Valet Waste is appealing the fine.