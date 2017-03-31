CBS’ Clark Kellogg: Ducks take teams out of game plan

Kellogg thinks Gonzaga is most balanced team in country

Ken Boddie and KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
CBS Sports lead NCAA basketball analyst Clark Kellogg, March 31, 2017 (KOIN)
CBS Sports lead NCAA basketball analyst Clark Kellogg, March 31, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All the big boys are at the big games.

CBS Sports lead NCAA basketball analyst Clark Kellogg spoke with KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie on Friday and shared his thoughts on what the Ducks need to do in order to beat North Carolina and possibly win the title on Monday night.

“Oregon takes teams out of what they want to do,” he said. “But North Carolina’s size and depth and experience in this moment might be enough to get them to the finish line.”

Watch the games on KOIN 6 and
through KOIN.com
Gonzaga vs South Carolina 3 p.m. Saturday
Oregon vs North Carolina, 5:49 p.m. Saturday

 

Kellogg said Gonzaga has been the most balanced team in the country throughout the entire season. South Carolina’s defense is good but their offense is what leads them.

But, he said, Gonzaga has what it takes in order to handle whatever the Gamecocks has to offer.

Experience is a factor for all teams, he said, pointing to the extra things — tickets for family, hotel arrangements for family and friends, media availabilities — is where experience plays a role. But once the teams are into a game routine, it comes down to performance– and whoever is the better team will win.

Madness: Ducks throughout 2017 tournament