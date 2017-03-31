Burglar jumps out window when homeowner comes in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homeowner in Southeast Portland interrupted a burglar who then jumped out of a window and fled.

The incident near SE 20th and Tibbetts happened Friday afternoon, police said.

The homeowner told KOIN the intruder was startled when she came home. She said he ran upstairs and jumped out a second-floor window.

Authorities are looking for a white man in his 20s, about 5-feet-10 with a thin build. The suspect has short blonde/brown hair and was wearing a maroon thermal long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

According to Portland police, he shed layers of his clothing as he ran away.

