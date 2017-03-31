Blazers Nurkić breaks leg, out at least 2 weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jusuf Nurkić, who has quickly become a fan favorite since arriving in a mid-season trade, broke his leg and will be out at least 2 weeks.

Blazers president Neil Olsehy announced that Nurkić has a “non-displace right leg fibular fracture.” The center will be re-evaluated after 2 weeks.

This is a blow to the Blazers, whose inspired play in recent weeks has vaulted them into the final playoff spot in their division. Since he joined Portland 20 games ago, Nurkić is averaging 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.25 assists in 29.2 minutes.