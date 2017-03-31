13 pounds of coke found in I-5 traffic stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington state man was arrested north of Medford by an Oregon State Trooper after allegedly finding 6 kilos of cocaine in the driver’s backseat.

The I-5 traffic stop happened around 1 a.m. Friday in Jackson County, the Oregon State Police said. The driver, Juan Yonic Perez Palafox, was pulled over on a traffic violation.

The 30-year-old consented to a search of his car, and the trooper found the cocaine, authorities said. Six kilos is slightly more than 13 pounds.

Perez Palafox is being held in the Jackson County Jail on charges of possessing, delivery and manufacturing cocaine. Authorities said the investigation continues.