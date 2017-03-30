Washington Park free shuttle begins April 1

Related Coverage Japanese Garden expansion to cost $33.5M

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’ll be easier to get to the Portland Japanese Garden with free shuttle service from Washington Park.

The free shuttle begins seasonal operation on April 1, one day before the grand opening of the new Cultural Crossing at the Japanese Garden. The shuttle, operating on weekends starting Saturday, will go to all the major park attractions. Daily service begins May 1 and goes through September.

The shuttles will run every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m to all the main attractions in Washington Park and connect to the MAX Red and Blue lines.