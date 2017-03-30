Suspicious device found and detonated at Hagg Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —- A suspicious device was found and detonated at Henry Hagg Lake in Washington County Thursday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a park ranger found a container wrapped in electrical tape near one of the boat ramps. The area was evacuated as the Portland Police Bomb Squad investigated.

The bomb squad does not know what the device was, but detonated it Thursday afternoon as a precaution. Deputies searched the area and did not find anything else that seemed suspicious and don’t believe there is any danger to the public.