Suspect gives up when trailer theft goes wrong

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A very determined man attempted to steal a trailer on SE Rusk Road in Clackamas County overnight on March 29.

Around 4:45 a.m. according to surveillance video, a light colored SUV drives by the home, where a trailer was parked behind the homeowner’s SUV. The suspect returned moments later and dragged the trailer out, hitting the homeowner’s car.

The suspect tried several times to attach the trailer to his own SUV, but it fell off. After 2 failed attempts, the suspect left and returned a few minutes later with a larger SUV. He tried to attach the trailer to his truck several more times but according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, it fell off a block and a half away.

The sheriff’s office said the homeowner found the trailer, but they are looking for the suspect, who could face theft and criminal mischief charges. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 503.723.4949 regarding case number 17-8352.

Can you help us catch the #TryHardTrailerThief ? pic.twitter.com/giKe28fQ7D — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) March 30, 2017