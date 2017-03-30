Suspect arrested in Vancouver double homicide

Related Coverage 2 dead in Vancouver shooting, suspected car recovered

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of 2 men outside a Vancouver apartment, police said.

The double homicide happened around 5:15 p.m. on March 19 just blocks from Evergreen High School and Cascade Middle School.

Neighbors on NE 140th Avenue told Vancouver Police Dept. they heard 4 shots fired and saw a silver car speeding away. Allen Collins, 37, and Jason Benton, 42, were found dead in the back corner of the apartment’s parking lot.

Investigators recovered the silver car and later identified a suspect in the case. They arrested 31-year-old Arkangel Howard on Thursday with the help of several agencies.

Howard was booked into Multnomah County Jail on 2 counts of murder.

He will be extradited to Clark County, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case should call 360.487.7436 or 360.487.7420.