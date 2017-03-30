Survey says: Oregon snowpack above average

MT. HOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — Hydrologists on Mt. Hood conducted a snow survey Thursday and found the entire Mt. Hood Basin is at 130% of normal, Oregon Natural Resources Conservation Service reported.

Just over 11 feet of snow and 4.5 feet of water content were measured at the Mt. Hood Snow Telemetry site.

Across the state, NRCS said mountain snowpack is 125% of normal as of Thursday.

“We’ve had a lot of snow, even down to low elevations for central and eastern Oregon valleys,” Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service previously told KOIN 6 News.

Last winter, 75% of Oregon was in a moderate drought. But for the first time since 2011, Oregon is completely drought-free, according to the USDA drought monitor.

NRCS said Oregon’s streamflow is looking good for summer.

“We are well poised for normal to above normal streamflow across the state, but it will depend on the snowmelt rate throughout the rest of the season,” an NRCS press release states. “Last year we experienced a rapid snowmelt in April, which led to below normal summer streamflow throughout the state.”