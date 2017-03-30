Scottsdale’s Well Bar ‘best Oregon bar in Arizona’

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOIN) — Duck fans are flocking to Arizona ahead of the Final Four game on Saturday.

The Well Bar is the original Duck bar in Arizona and has been around for about 10 years.

Watch the game on KOIN 6 and through KOIN.com

Oregon vs North Carolina , 5:49 p.m. Saturday

“We decided we were going to make it the best Oregon bar in Arizona and that’s what we did!” Yvette McKern tells KOIN 6 News.

She says they had about 120 fans last Saturday at the bar during the Elite 8 game. They are planning a huge party for the game Saturday.

“It gets loud. We are the loudest, proudest Oregon fans in Arizona. This is where everyone comes to watch the games. If you’re from Oregon, you know about the Well Bar and you’re going to come watch the game here,” McKern says.

There are also plenty of watch parties planned in Portland and Eugene if you aren’t in Arizona for the game.