Reward offered in Tigard pawn shop gun heist

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — A reward has now been offered for information leading to the capture of 3 people who broke into a Tigard pawn shop and stole 9 handguns.

The burglary at the All That Glitters Pawn Shop happened around 4:30 a.m. March 15.

Surveillance video shows the burglars broke the glass on the front door, then smashed the glass case where the handguns were displayed. They left the scene in what was later determined to be a stolen vehicle, which was found this week by Tigard police. It’s now being processed for evidence and clues.

The reward is now being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 1.800.ATF.GUNS or by confidential email: ATFTips@atf.gov