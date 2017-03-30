Ex-Power Ranger gets prison in fatal sword stabbing

Ricardo Medina killed his roommate in 2015

The Associated Press Published:
Former "Power Ranger" Ricardo Medina was arrested Feb. 1, 2015 for the death of his roommate, who Los Angeles investigators believe was killed by a sword-wielding Medina. (IMDB)
Former "Power Ranger" Ricardo Medina was arrested Feb. 1, 2015 for the death of his roommate, who Los Angeles investigators believe was killed by a sword-wielding Medina. (IMDB)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A former actor who played one of television’s “Power Rangers” has been sentenced to six years in prison for stabbing his roommate to death with a sword.

Ricardo Medina Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Superior Court in Lancaster, California.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Ricardo Medina, 36, played the Red Ranger for "Power Rangers Wild Force" in 2002. (CBS News)
Ricardo Medina, 36, played the Red Ranger for “Power Rangers Wild Force” in 2002. (CBS News)

Medina fatally stabbed 36-year-old Joshua Sutter on Jan. 31, 2015.

The stabbing followed an argument at the home the two shared in Green Valley, a mountain town north of Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Medina says he acted in self-defense after Sutter broke into his bedroom following the argument.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Medina’s attorney says his client agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter rather than risk a murder conviction and a possible life sentence.