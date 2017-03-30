Ex-Power Ranger gets prison in fatal sword stabbing

Related Coverage Former Power Ranger involved in sword slaying

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A former actor who played one of television’s “Power Rangers” has been sentenced to six years in prison for stabbing his roommate to death with a sword.

Ricardo Medina Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Superior Court in Lancaster, California.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Medina fatally stabbed 36-year-old Joshua Sutter on Jan. 31, 2015.

The stabbing followed an argument at the home the two shared in Green Valley, a mountain town north of Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Medina says he acted in self-defense after Sutter broke into his bedroom following the argument.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Medina’s attorney says his client agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter rather than risk a murder conviction and a possible life sentence.