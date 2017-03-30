Duck fans flock to Phoenix for Final Four

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOIN) — The Ducks are flying south!
The Oregon men’s basketball team has arrived in Phoenix and the fans are flocking to the desert to support their team in its first Final Four appearance in 78 years.
A pep rally is planned for Thursday night at the Phoenix Convention Center, where Fan Fest will also be held all weekend.
Fans from all over are excited to be in town for the game, including University of Portland basketball coach Terry Porter. He said it would be great to see a showdown between the 2 Northwest teams in the tournament: Gonzaga and Oregon.
Watch the games on KOIN 6 and
through KOIN.com
Gonzaga vs South Carolina 3pm Saturday
Oregon vs North Carolina, 549pm Saturday
“It would be awesome. Just draws the attention to the Pacific Northwest,” Porter said. “I mean, we haven’t had that kind of excitement so it’d definitely be something we can be proud of.”
The Jamieson family came from Eugene to see the Ducks.
“It’s really crazy, to see them go this far and do this well. It’s awesome,” Braden Jamieson said.
“I’m just excited for us to have the opportunity to be here, for all of the fans to see the team participate in this and it’s just wonderful and it’s just a dream to see the guys do as well as they have been,” Jan Jamieson said.
Fan Fest starts Friday at noon and runs throughout the weekend with events for the whole family.
Madness: Ducks throughout 2017 tournament
Madness: Ducks throughout 2017 tournament x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run