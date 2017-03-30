Duck fans flock to Phoenix for Final Four



PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOIN) — The Ducks are flying south!

The Oregon men’s basketball team has arrived in Phoenix and the fans are flocking to the desert to support their team in its first Final Four appearance in 78 years.

A pep rally is planned for Thursday night at the Phoenix Convention Center, where Fan Fest will also be held all weekend.

Fans from all over are excited to be in town for the game, including University of Portland basketball coach Terry Porter. He said it would be great to see a showdown between the 2 Northwest teams in the tournament: Gonzaga and Oregon.

Gonzaga vs South Carolina 3pm Saturday

Oregon vs North Carolina, 549pm Saturday

“It would be awesome. Just draws the attention to the Pacific Northwest,” Porter said. “I mean, we haven’t had that kind of excitement so it’d definitely be something we can be proud of.”

The Jamieson family came from Eugene to see the Ducks.

“It’s really crazy, to see them go this far and do this well. It’s awesome,” Braden Jamieson said.

“I’m just excited for us to have the opportunity to be here, for all of the fans to see the team participate in this and it’s just wonderful and it’s just a dream to see the guys do as well as they have been,” Jan Jamieson said.

Fan Fest starts Friday at noon and runs throughout the weekend with events for the whole family.

Madness: Ducks throughout 2017 tournament View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Oregon forward Jordan Bell celebrates at the end of the team's Midwest Regional final against Kansas in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Oregon won 74-60. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Oregon players celebrate with coach Dana Altman after a Midwest Regional final against Kansas in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Oregon won 74-60. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Oregon forward Dillon Brooks (24) grabs a rebound during the first half of a regional final against Kansas in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Oregon guard Dylan Ennis, left, celebrates with teammate Dillon Brooks at the end of the Midwest Regional final against Kansas in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Oregon won 74-60. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Kansas guard Josh Jackson, left, and Oregon guard Dylan Ennis reach for the ball during the second half of the Midwest Regional final of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Oregon forward Dillon Brooks dunks over Kansas' Frank Mason III (0) and Landen Lucas (33) during the first half of a regional final of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Oregon guard Casey Benson drives to the basket past Kansas guard Josh Jackson (11) during the first half of a regional final of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Kansas cheerleaders perform during the first half of a regional final against Oregon in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) An Oregon cheerleader looks on before a regional final against Kansas in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Oregon forward Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket past Kansas guard Josh Jackson during the first half of a regional final of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Fans look on before a regional final between Kansas and Oregon in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) fights for a rebound with Oregon forward Jordan Bell during the first half of a regional semifinal of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey, center, drives between Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, left, and Duncan Robinson, right, during the first half of a regional semifinal of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots over Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey (5) during the first half of a regional semifinal of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Michigan forward D.J. Wilson (5) blocks a shot by Oregon forward Jordan Bell during the first half of a regional semifinal of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) dunks the ball during the first half of a regional semifinal against Michigan in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) The Oregon mascot stands on the court before an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the regional semifinals of the men's NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Oregon guard Dylan Ennis, left, is fouled by Rhode Island guard Jared Terrell, right, during the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, March 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, left, goes to the basket against Iona guard Jon Severe, during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater) Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, center, crashes into Iona forward Jordan Washington as he goes to the basket during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sacramento, Calif. Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Oregon forward Kavell Bigby-Williams, center, is fouled by Iona guard Jon Severe, left, during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sacramento, Calif. Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Oregon's Tyler Dorsey, center, drives between Iona's Schadrac Casimir, left, and E.J. Crawford, during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sacramento, Calif. Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)