Burglars snatch phone from homeowner calling 911

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KOIN) — Three people were arrested on Wednesday night for burglarizing a home.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was home alone at 2021 S Osprey Drive. She was upstairs in her house when she heard noise downstairs and called 911. While she was on the phone, three burglars confronted her and broke her phone.

As the three men were leaving with an unknown amount of property from the house, a Ridgefield Police Officer responded and saw them flee in a car. He followed them until they crashed and fled on foot.

Officers arrested one of the men and used a K-9 to track down the other two, who were arrested in a clump of brush in a large swampy green belt area.