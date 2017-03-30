‘Bandaged Bandit’ robs 3 Chase Banks in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI is looking for a serial bank robbery suspect who has been dubbed the “Bandaged Bandit.”

The suspect has robbed 3 Chase Bank branches inside Fred Meyer stores in Portland, Salem and Albany since March 8. The FBI of Oregon said he walked in, demanded cash and left the bank.

He is called the Bandaged Bandit because he wrapped his face in bandages or a medical mask. He was also seen wearing gloves, a dark jacket with a large Nike logo on the back and silver sneakers. During the Albany robbery, he wore a rain poncho. In Salem, he wrapped his entire head in bandages and wore a sling on his arm and a baseball cap.

The stores the suspect hit are on Barbur Boulevard in Portland on March 8, Santiam Highway in Albany on March 14 and Commercial Street in Salem on March 24.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 503.224.4181 (Portland), 503.362.6601 (Salem) or 541.343.5222 (Eugene)