11-year-old boy dies in crash near Mt. Bachelor

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say an 11-year-old boy died in a vehicle crash on a road covered with snow and ice near Mt. Bachelor in Oregon.

Oregon State Police said in a news release that officers were called to the crash Thursday involving two vehicles near the entrance to the Sunrise Lodge on Highway 372.

The boy’s father was driving west when he lost control of his SUV and moved into oncoming traffic. Police say another motorist collided with the SUV and that the boy died on the way to a Bend hospital.

Police say the 39-year-old father from Eugene was seriously injured and had to be extricated from the vehicle while his 16-year-old son suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, 60-year-old Stephen Richardson of Bend, had minor injuries. The names of the others involved weren’t released.