PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 62-year-old woman was struck by a train on Wednesday in Scappoose, officials say.

The train is now stopped on Southeast High School Way, according to the Scappoose Fire District.

Officials said the unnamed woman had life-threatening injuries.

The Scappoose Police Department said she was walking across the train tracks when she was struck. As of 1:30 p.m., she was still alive.

