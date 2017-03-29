Washington could allow medical marijuana in schools

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state lawmakers are considering joining three other states to allow students to use marijuana in school for medical purposes.

House Bill 1060 would permit a parent or guardian to privately administer medical marijuana to a child while at school, on a school bus or at a school-sponsored event. Under existing law schools are not required to allow on-site use of medical marijuana, but are permitted to allow it if they choose. The measure awaits action in the Ways & Means Committee.

Supporters of the bill say it will allow children to regularly attend school and school field trips. Those who oppose the measure are worried it conflicts with federal law and could halt federal funding to school districts.