Salem man, 41, arrested for abusing girl for decade

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem man has been arrested on more than a dozen charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl over a 10-year period.
The Statesman Journal reports that Donovan Lee Jackson was arraigned on the charges Tuesday and is being held on nearly $900,000 bail.
Court documents say the victim told Salem police Jackson sexually abused her over the course of a decade starting when she was 8.
Officers say Jackson declined to talk about the abuse allegations.
Jackson is accused of sodomy, rape, unlawful sexual penetration and sexual abuse.
The 41-year-old man is employed as a senior telecom analyst at the Oregon Public Utility Commission.