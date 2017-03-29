Players to watch during Final Four games in Phoenix

(AP) – Here’s a look at players who could emerge from the shadows this weekend in Phoenix:

OREGON: On a team led by Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey, 6-9 junior Jordan Bell is averaging 10.9 points and 8.6 rebounds. But after the Ducks lost shot-blocker Chris Boucher to a knee injury during the Pac-12 Tournament, Bell proved his ability to dominate inside by finishing with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks in the Midwest Region final to help the Ducks beat No. 1 seed Kansas for their first Final Four since winning the 1939 NCAA title.

North Carolina: Luke Maye can’t go to class without getting a standing ovation nor walk across campus without getting stopped by people requesting to take a photo with him. All because of one shot — one that lifted the Tar Heels past Kentucky to reach the Final Four while turning the sophomore from rotation reserve to sudden star. “He’s big-time now,” junior Justin Jackson said. “I feel like we need some security around campus.”

Maye headlines a group of players that could emerge as X-factors in determining whether UNC, Gonzaga, Oregon or South Carolina wins the national championship. Don’t sleep on Gonzaga’s Zach Collins, Oregon’s Jordan Bell or South Carolina’s Rakym Felder.

GONZAGA: The West Region’s top seed has freshman Zach Collins, a 7-foot McDonald’s All-American, coming off the bench behind center Przemek Karnowski. Collins is averaging 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 65.4 percent off the bench, and he’s doing it in just 17.2 minutes per game entering the semifinals against South Carolina in a matchup of two first-time Final Four programs.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Rakym Felder is the “New York City point guard” coach Frank Martin says he wanted. The 5-foot-10 freshman has started just once all year and plays 14.5 minutes per game, but has had some key production in the NCAA Tournament — most notably by tallying 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in the upset of 2-seed Duke in the East Region’s second round. Felder is shooting a team-best 43 percent from 3-point range while averaging 5.7 points entering the Gonzaga game.

Oregon vs North Carolina, 549pm Saturday