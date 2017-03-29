Photos: Protests over Quanice Hayes in Portland

Quanice Hayes shot and killed February 9, 2017

Protesters blocked downtown Portland streets over the death of Quanice Hayes, March 29, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters blocked downtown Portland streets over the shooting death of Quanice Hayes, the 17-year-old who was the main suspect in an armed robbery.

The protests erupted just before the Portland City Council was set to hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the Portland Building. The building was placed on lockdown and Mayor Ted Wheeler delayed the City Council meeting for at least an hour.

Protests over Quanice Hayes, March 29, 2017