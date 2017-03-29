Nearly 1000 offer backyards for homeless ADUs

Related Coverage Portland seeks backyards for tiny homes for homeless

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 1000 people have expressed interest in putting a tiny house in their backyard in a pilot project to house the homeless.

The Multnomah County plan for the pilot project is to put 4 tiny houses into use for homeless people.

Multnomah County proposed to pay for these ADUs — accessory dwelling units — while 4 Portland-area homeowners act as landlords in a 5-year lease agreement. After that the small housing units would be turned over to the homeowners to use as they wish.

“The size of the number and the pace at which people have said ‘I’m interested and I want to hear more’ has surprised me a little,” said Mary Li of the Multnomah County Idea Lab.

Her office was tasked with the job of coming up with out-of-the-box solutions to housing for the area’s homeless population. Bringing the housing online faster and at a lower price are 2 guiding principals.

“These are not tiny houses on wheels and they’re not sleeping pods,” Li said. “There are many different types of accessory dwelling units. These dwelling units will have elecricity, plumbing and water.”