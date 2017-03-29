Lawmakers increase funding for Oregon Promise

Related Coverage 6K students statewide use Oregon Promise grants

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon lawmakers are considering increasing the funding for a state grant that funds community college tuition for low-income students.

The Bulletin reports that because more students than expected took advantage of the Oregon Promise grant, there was too little money left over for the spring term and students already in the program faced smaller checks that possibly wouldn’t cover their tuition.

A state Senate bill that passed Monday adds more money to the program, meaning students would get all of what they expected for the semester.

The state originally allotted $10 million per fiscal year for the grant program. The bill that passed Monday would add an additional $3.6 million to the fund from the state general fund.