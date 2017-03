PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hateful graffiti was sprayed on a home in Troutdale on Tuesday night.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says there was damage to the contents of the home on SE 26th Court as well as graffiti on the walls that included statements consistent with intimidation/bias crime.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact 503.988.0560.