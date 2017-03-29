DOJ investigator sues Oregon AG

Related Coverage Justice Dept. lawyer files civil rights complaint

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A state investigator with the Department of Justice is suing the Oregon Attorney General.

James R. Williams contends that the state violated whistle blower protection laws. The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Tuesday.

Williams alleges that he was retaliated against for reporting, in good faith, violations of federal and state laws, rules and regulations by a co-worker, and/or a substantial and specific danger to the public.

Williams was fired from the DOJ in August 2016 after he reported to supervisors that Erious Johnson Jr., the director of civil rights for the Oregon Department of Justice, used the Black Lives Matter hashtag and tweeted about a rap group.

Johnson Jr. filed a complaint in April 2016 with the state alleging that he was subjected to racial discrimination and a hostile work environment.

The DOJ has not commented on either lawsuit.