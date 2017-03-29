Deputies: Burglary suspects squatted on property

WALDPORT, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly broke into an outbuilding, temporarily lived inside and stole things, deputies said.

A neighbor called 911 after 2 p.m. to report the burglary on the 3000 block of East Alsea Highway, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects, 52-year-old Robert John Flores and 40-year-old Sondra Colleen Wallace, fled just before deputies arrived. A short time later, they were found trying to conceal themselves along the Alsea River. They were taken into custody without incident.

Investigators said Flores and Wallace broke into the outbuilding and temporarily lived there. They reportedly damaged the building and stole items from inside.

Flores was charged with second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and theft. His bail was set at $80,000. Wallace was charged with second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Her bail was set at $72,500.