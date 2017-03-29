Protesters block streets before City Council meeting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shortly before the Portland City Council was set to begin its regularly scheduled meeting, protesters blocked SW 5th and Main and prompted the lockdown of The Portland Building.

This city council meeting is the first meeting since profane protesters disrupted the council’s business last week.

The ongoing issue of protesters disrupting City Council meetings led to the council passing a new, stronger ordinance that allows protesters to be removed from City Hall if they don’t stop the disruption.

Commissioner Fish directed his office staff to keep away from the City Council sessions, citing safety as a reason.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has had his share of protesters in his face — and outside his home. In fact, the mayor tweeted this week a photo of his slashed car tire.

This is a short excerpt of many examples from inside City Council chambers on March 22, 2017:

Woman: “I also wanted to tell you, Ted, f— you, suck a d— and kiss my ass.”

Masked man: “Go f— youself, you f—— pig.”

Wheeler told KOIN 6 News he plans to have an answer to the problem by this meeting.

KOIN 6 News will be at the City Council meeting and will have updates as warranted.